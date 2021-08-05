GREENHILL — Wesley Olen Davis, 67, of Greenhill, AL, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at NAMC. He graduated with the Class of 1972 at Rogers High School and graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1976.
Wesley is survived by his beloved mother, Helen Davis; brother, Freddie Davis (Linda); sisters, Connie Davis Johnson (Stanley) and Patti Davis Wilson (Tim); nephews, Gabriel Davis (Lyndsey), Nathan Davis (Cortney) and Zachary Johnson; niece, Chapel Ayers (Wes); and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Davis.
Visitation will be today, August 5, 2021 from 12-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 P.M. with Brother Wes Ayers officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Davis, Nathan Davis, Zachary Johnson, Reece Davis, Tim Wilson, and Stanley Johnson.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
