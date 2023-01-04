MUSCLE SHOALS
Wesley Francis Collins, 82 of Muscle Shoals, passed away in Huntsville Hospital on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 6, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia with Dr. Randy Thomson officiating.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille, and father, William; and his brothers, Melvin, Richard and Bobby. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Collins; his sons, Andy and Doug Collins (Staci); daughter, Jennifer Karr (Aaron); and his grandchildren who were the light of his life, Caitlyn Collins, Kristen Collins, Aaron James Karr and Anna Collins Karr.
Wes was born on May 16, 1940, to Lucille and William Collins in Long Beach, California, the oldest of four boys born to the family. He was a graduate of St. Anthony’s high school where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He later went on to attend Chapman College on a baseball scholarship and was their best baseball player and popular around campus. Wes then enlisted in the Army where he played sports and boxed. He worked for several aerospace companies which ultimately brought him and his family to the Shoals in 1991. He loved living in the Shoals and was an avid golfer at Florence Country Club and Cypress Lakes. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren in their activities and sporting events. He also loved Alabama football, USC and the Dodgers. He loved to talk sports, politics and his favorite subject, his grandchildren. He also loved his dog, Buddy, who watched many sporting events alongside of him.
Special thanks to Missy Montgomery of MK Infusion, Shoals Home Health Care, and all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Helen Keller Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
