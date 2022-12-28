KILLEN — Wesley Kyle McCormack, 37, died December 25, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. He was a foreman at TVA.

