MUSCLE SHOALS — Wesley M. Smith, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, April 30, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Roland Hargrove officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Wesley was a Colbert County native for most of his life. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Smith; and great-grandson, Haithan Burkett.
Wesley is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie Jean Smith; sons, Danny Smith, Tony Smith, and Michael Smith (Cammie); grandchildren, Andrea, Samantha, Riley, Kalee, Hannah, Austin, James, and Westin Smith; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn and Kinsley Burkett; and nephew, William Parker.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
