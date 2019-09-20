RUSSELLVILLE — Wesley Mae Mayfield, 93, died September 19, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville.
