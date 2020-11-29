TUSCUMBIA — Wesley Warren Moore, 19, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. There will be a private Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Wesley was born on September 28, 2001, in Germantown, Tennessee. He graduated from Muscle Shoals High School with the class of 2019 and attended Northwest Shoals Community College for Auto Body and Mechanics. Wesley was a loving and devoted son, brother, and boyfriend. He loved cars, motorcycles, and pets. He especially loved everything outdoors. Wesley had a laugh larger than life and a beautiful smile. He was preceded in death by his father, David James Moore; grandfathers, Frank McDougall and George Boulware; and step-grandfather, Larry Jenkins.
Wesley is survived by the love of his life, Kaylie Nestle; his mother, Georgia McDougall Vance (Larry); brothers, Tristan Moore, Luke Brown, and Steven Moore, grandparents, Jim and Cathy Moore, and Susan Jenkins; Great-grandmother, Lucy Boulware; aunts and uncles, Susan Groeschell, Frank and Richelle McDougall, and Mike and Bettie Broadway; numerous loving cousins; other family members and friends; and his beloved pet dog, Molly.
