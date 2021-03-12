FLORENCE — Weston Lane Dennis, age 4, and his sister, Layla Kay-Ann Dennis, both of Florence, passed away March 3, 2021. The family will receive friends today, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will be at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Donny Young and Brother William Staggs officiating. Burial will be in Central Community Cemetery.
Weston and Layla were preceded in death by their grandmother, Valerie Ann Murphy; great-grandpa, Alf Charles Bumgart; “Granny” Patsy Ann Dennis; “Nanny” Patsy Corean Mager, Grandma Benson, Mamaw Dennis, great-grandma Reba Indelicato.
Survivors include their parents, Jonathan and Reagan Dennis; grandparents, Monica and Tony Indelicato, Darwin Parker, and Jeremy Bumgart (Anne Tidwell); great-pawpaw Wendell Dennis; great-grandma, Dorothy Irene Bumgart; great- grandpa Ray (Janice Jones); Uncle Bubba Anthony Indelicato; Aunt Sissy Alexandria Indelicato; Uncle Joshua Indelicato; Uncle Tim Parker; Aunt Sissy II Nichole Bonner (Dustin); great-grandpa, Tony Indelicato; greataunt, Stephanie Keeton (Steve Elom); great-uncle, Chris Dennis (Shandy); great-uncle, Joey Indelicato; great-aunt, Sara Indelicato; great-aunt, Amanda Austin (Stacy); great-uncle, Tim (Sherry Bumgart); great- uncle, Scotty Bumgart, and lots of cousins.
Weston loved mud riding, camping, riding horses, powerwheels, playing in mud puddles, playing in the dirt, riding in Uncle Bubba’s big truck, riding on tractors, and going to Haddock’s Quick Stop. He was very excited for his baby sister to arrive and he was also ready to join the Air Force with his Uncle Bubba Anthony Indelicato.
Layla was an absolutely beautiful baby girl who looked like her brother and was loved by so many.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
