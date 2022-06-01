TUSCUMBIA

Whit Beasley, 71, died May 31, 2022. A graveside service will be Friday at 4 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia with Morrison Funeral Home directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

