TUSCUMBIA — M. Whitman Beasley, Jr. 71, of Tuscumbia, died at home on May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Murray Beasley, and nephew, Will Crosslin. Whit is survived by his sister, Keb Crosslin (Tommy); niece, Cara Crosslin; nephew, Thomas Crosslin (Sandra); and great-nephew, Henry Crosslin.
Mr. Beasley, a 1969 graduate of Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, earned a bachelor’s degree in 1972 from The University of Alabama, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was a MAI Real Estate Appraiser for over forty-five years and a former member of the Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club. Mr. Beasley was a member of Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia on Friday, June 3, at 4:00 p.m. with Joel Parris officiating, immediately followed by a visitation at the home of Keb and Tommy Crosslin in Tuscumbia.
