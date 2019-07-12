WATERLOO — Ladie Willene “Willie” Reynolds, of Waterloo, passed away July 10, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m. at Wright Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the church with Jessie May officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Mrs. Reynolds was retired from Weyerhauser, and was a member of Wright Methodist.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jack Reynolds; son, Richard Reynolds; parents, Clyde and Irene Robertson; sister, Kathleen Robertson; and brothers, James (Agnes), Dewey (Gladys), Alvin and Pete Robertson.
Survivors include her daughter, Angie (Joey) Crumbley; grandchildren, Jack (Krystal) Blurton, Jody (Kathie) Reynolds; great-granchildren, Austin and Jacey Willene Blurton, Ashley Laginestra and Arianna Reynolds; brother, Billy Robertson; special daughter-in-law, Deanna Reynolds; many loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur baby, “Sassy.”
Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Robertson, Jr., Marty Robertson, Lance Robertson, Jody Reynolds, Jack Blurton and Joey Crumbley.
The family would like to express their appreciation to staff of Cypress Cove Center and Dr. Naeini. Special thanks to Billy Robertson, Sr., Billy Robertson, Jr., Deanna Reynolds and Krystal Blurton for the loving care given to Willie.
Willie requested casual dress for those who wish to attend her funeral and only homegrown flowers or a single red rose. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
