TREMONT MISSISSIPPI — Wilba Jean Miller, 63, died October 28, 2022.
Funeral services will be Monday, 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Old Burleson Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, noon-2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented