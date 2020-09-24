WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Wilburn Hunt, 87, died September 22, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5-8 and Friday from 8-11 at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will be be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of the late Sandra Jean Hunt.

