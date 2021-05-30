MUSCLE SHOALS — Wilburn “Jack” Ray Credille, 88, died May 27, 2021. Graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. He was the husband to Ruth Credille.

