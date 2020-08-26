SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Wilburn L. Scott, 80, died August 22, 2020. Funeral wil be today at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Savannah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Scott.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.