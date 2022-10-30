RUSSELLVILLE — Wiley Nelson Beam Jr., 69, died October 25, 2022.

A private graveside service was held on October 29, 2022, at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Russellville.

Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

