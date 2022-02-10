FLORENCE — Wiley “Leon” Keeton, 82, passed away on February 5, 2022, after a long illness. He was the second oldest of ten children, born on November 28, 1939, in a log cabin in West Point, TN.
Leon was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He joined the army while still a teenager and later moved to the Florence area where he met the woman who would become his wife and the love of his life, Betty (née McCravy). After marrying in 1962, Leon began learning masonry and eventually became self-employed as one of the most sought-after masons in the Quad-Cities area, bricking many homes, businesses, and other structures throughout the area. Throughout his life, Leon enjoyed spending time with his family and the many friends he made throughout the country whom he met through Betty’s involvement in Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA), an international service and leadership organization.
Through their involvement in ESA, Leon and Betty traveled to Australia, Hawaii and many other parts of the U.S. They renewed their wedding vows in 2002, while on an Alaskan cruise, and enjoyed many family vacations with their children, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, including a family trip to Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012. During the last few years, much of Leon’s time was spent spoiling the three cats he and Betty acquired after a stray cat found them and had kittens soon thereafter.
Leon was preceded in death by his father, Maynard Price Keeton; his mother, Lula Chapel Story Keeton; and his three brothers, Charles, Roy Mack, and Rex Edward.
Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Betty; daughter, Donna; son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Rebeccah; granddaughter, Emily; sisters, Jo Ann Mathis, Helen Thigpen (U.D), Mable Reaves (Bill), and Ethel; brothers, Calvin (Cathy) and Van; lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his three (spoiled) cats, Rusty, Cali, and Flossy.
Visitation will be Saturday February 12th, 11 AM to 1 PM at Elkins Funeral Chapel, Florence. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Tommy Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Anderson, Alabama. Masks are required by the family and will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization that Leon supported for over 48 years through his and Betty’s involvement with ESA. Checks payable to “St. Jude” can be mailed to ESA St. Jude Office, 363 West Drake Road, Ft. Collins, CO 80526. (Please note that it is for the “Leon Keeton Memorial.”) Online donations can be made at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/DIY/DIY?px=7365450&pg=personal&fr_id=134326.
