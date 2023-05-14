HALEYVILLE — Wilford Anthony “Tony” Grace, 61, passed away May 11, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 1 p.m., until service time beginning at 3 p.m., at the Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery.

