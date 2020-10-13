LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Wilford York, 84, died October 10, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

