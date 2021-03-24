RUSSELLVILLE — Wilhelmina Scott, 92, died March 21, 2021. Visitation will be Friday in the Chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville with funeral to follow. Burial is in Franklin Memory Gardens.

