RUSSELLVILLE — Wilhelmina Scott, age 92, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Sunday March 21, 2021 at her home after an extended illness.
Mrs. Scott lived most of her life in Franklin County and was a member of St. Paul CME Church in Russellville. A retired teacher of Russellville Elementary School, Wilhelmina was also a member of The Red Hat Society as well as The Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband, Fletcher C. Scott of Russellville; a son, Fletcher C. Scott Jr. of Russellville; grandchildren, Camille Edwards, April Y. Summerhill and Nia S. Summerhill and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucille Steward; and brother, William Henry Steward Jr.
Visitation will be Friday March 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama with the funeral services to follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Zethelyn Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we ask that everyone practice social distancing and to wear masks at all times.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
