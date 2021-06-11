OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Wiliese Goodwin Cain, 83, died June 9, 201. Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Walls, MS. Visitation Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.
