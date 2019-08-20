FLORENCE — Will Austin Hager, 90, of Florence, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Dwayne McDuff officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Will was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Florence and was a Gideon for over 25 years. He was also a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Hager; grandson, Noah Risner.
Survivors are his son, Keith Hager (Brenda); daughter, Karen Risner (Jimmy); brother, Charles Hager (Bunkey); grandchildren, Richey Risner, Heather Davis and Josh Risner; five great-grandchildren.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
