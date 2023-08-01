MUSCLE SHOALS — Larry Willingham “Will” Bigbee II, 61, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. Visitation was Monday, July 31st, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia for friends and family to share memories.

