LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Will Clifton, 30, died May 24, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. He was the weekend manager for Subway.

