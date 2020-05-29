FLORENCE — Will Liner, Jr. was born to the union of the late Will Liner, Sr. and Emily Turnley Liner on December 26, 1931 in Florence, Alabama. He departed this life in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020.
He professed faith and accepted Christ in his life as a youth and later joined Jerusalem M.B. Church in Florence, Alabama. A 1950 graduate of Burrell Slater High School, he was recognized as the first statistician for Burrell Slater Athletics and received special recognition by being inducted into the seventh Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
On August 22, 1954 he joined in union with his late wife, Wilder Beatrice Stanback Liner. Extensively traveling the world together, he proudly served in the USAF for 20 years and later retired as Master Sergeant, Superintendent of Commentators in 1971. After his retirement, he later became a Corporate Researcher for Reynolds Metals Company, Worshipful Master of New Florence Masonic Lodge No. 583, Senior Deacon of Jerusalem M.B. Church, and a pillar community activist to the city of Florence.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Wilder Beatrice Stanback Liner; his three brothers, John Liner, Jimmy F. “Chip” Liner and Emmitt Smith; sister, Martha Wylodene Shaw; nieces, Cheryl A. Cole and Allison M. Cole; nephews, Rohn Liner, Reginald Liner, Timothy Liner, Lemorne Cole II, William C. Sharper Jr. and Malcolm S. Sharper; sisters-in-law, Anna Bertha Liner, Katie S. Sharper and Rebecca C. King; brothers-in-law, William C. Sharper Sr. and James E. King Sr.
Will leaves to cherish his memories his loving children, son, Steven R. Liner (Ethel) of Carrollton, GA; daughter, Cynthia Liner Green of Birmingham, AL; granddaughter, Kimberly D. Green of Vestavia Hills, AL; grandson, William A. Green of Jacksonville, AL; two brothers, Charles (Ruth) Liner of Jacksonville, FL and Larry Liner of Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Dorothy (Lemorne) Cole of Evanston, IL, Mary Faye Stoner of Virginia Beach, VA and Frances (Donnie) Reeves of Jackson, MI; sisters-in-law, Annie R. Dennis of Wetumpka, AL and Georgia Wilson Liner of Huntsville, AL; brothers-in-law, Billy Don (Leila) Stanback of Chicago, IL and James E. Shaw of Muscle Shoals, AL. A host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends, with a special acknowledgement to his dear and close friend, Hattie Buckmon.
Visitation with the family will be today, May 29, 2020, 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service for Mr. Liner will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Florence, AL. Reverend Tyrone Thompson officiating. Thompson and Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
