MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Will Pride, 88 of Muscle Shoals, died December, 25th 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Public viewing for Mr. Pride will be today, Friday, January 3, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. at Saints Funeral Home, located at 330 W. Tennessee street in Florence. A Service Of Remembrance will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Nichols Chapel A.M.E Church, 2716 Veterans Drive, Florence, AL 35630. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Florence. Saints Funeral Home directing. Online condolences can be made at www.saintsfuneralhome.com 256-275-7566.
