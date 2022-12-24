HAMILTON

Willa Dean Spratlin, 91, died December 22, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery.

