KILLEN — Willa Mae Garner Kretzer, born on Dec. 10, 1927, won her victory on November 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her children as she was released from her earthly body, to join her loving Father and her beloved Doyce. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who adored every member of her family, especially her daughters, Judy Trousdale (Doug), Susan McDaniel (Jerry) & Glenda Vinson (Anthony). She set the example of being of noble character as told in Proverbs 31: 25-29. She was up early preparing food for her family, as well as anyone else. She worked hard and never was idle. She loved her church family, and always was involved in any good work she could. She was known for her special sugar cookies that she gave to all the children and most adults loved them too. Her pleasure was to feed everyone and make sure everyone was invited to come to worship.
Survivors include her brother, Joe Mack Garner; sister, Barbara Wiggett; seven grandchildren; and (11) great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clenon Doyce Kretzer; parents, Chisholm Lafayette Garner and Susie Pearl Hunt Garner; three brothers; six sisters; and great grandchild, Olivia Jane Vinson.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Killen Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, at the church, with Stan Dean, Danny Pettus and Doug Trousdale officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons and Don Wilson.
Special thanks to our wonderful and faithful friend & doctor, Dr. Robert Mann, who went way beyond his duties; and to Mother’s caregivers, especially Rhonda.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented