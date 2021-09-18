LYNN, ALABAMA — Willa Onieda Harris, 62, died September 15, 2021. Funeral will be Monday at noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, burial in Concord Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

