LYNN, ALABAMA — Willa Onieda Harris, 62, died September 15, 2021. Funeral will be Monday at noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, burial in Concord Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Week 5: Statewide Alabama high school football standings
- UN concerned about detained migrants vanishing in Libya
- Pinch-hitter pitcher Gausman sac fly in 11th, SF tops Braves
- In a 4th decade of the Ryder Cup, Garcia still going strong
- Keller Birthplace Foundation gets $10K through humanities grant
- Shoals Astronomy Club hosting event at LaGrange Observatory
- The Killer Ks: Kyler Murks, Knute Wood and Brooks teammates too much for Deshler
- Former AMHOF Director David Johnson dies
Most Read
Articles
- Florence condemns 4 buildings
- Cherokee Police will staff Little League football games after altercation
- Former AMHOF Director David Johnson dies
- Consultant hired to develop master plan for McFarland Park
- Slag Yard dispute remains unresolved
- Muscle Shoals employees get one-time $800 pay boost
- Alabama Historical Commission adds Tuscumbia home to registry
- Jail staffing remains a challenge for Lauderdale sheriff
- Panel: Uncomfortable conversations are needed
- Smith seeks Colbert district court judgeship
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 3 Lauderdale County schools reverting to hybrid schedules (1)
- Parents, grandparents express opposition to mask mandate to Lauderdale school board (1)
- Florence City Council approves new city hall, parking decks (1)
- Hubbard apologies, seeks early release from prison (1)
- US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (1)
- Tuscumbia Council urged to leave golf course as is (1)
- Football: Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35 (1)
- SGA votes against impeaching president (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented