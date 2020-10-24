LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Willadean King, 92, died October 22, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

