RUSSELLVILLE — Willard C. “W.C.” Hovater, age 76, was born August 6, 1944 and passed away November 18, 2020, following an extended illness at Helen Keller Hospital. He lived the majority of his life in Russellville, Alabama.
He had a wonderful sense of humor to all who knew him well. W.C. had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. He was song leader at Eastside Baptist Church for a period of time.
W.C. worked for the State of Alabama Department of Agriculture; for 25 years at Reynolds Metals Company and at Saginaw, a division of General Motors. He was fortunate enough to retire from both Reynolds Metals and Saginaw.
A celebration of life service will be held at North Highlands Church of Christ on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 1-2 P.M. Celebration of life will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Philip Goad officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard E. and Dorothy Fuller Hovater; son, Joseph A. Gaskin.
He left to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Tidwell Hovater; daughter, Tammy (Dale) Holland; sisters, Willodean (Ellis) Davis and Susie Malone; grandchildren, Jacob (Britney) Holland, Tamilee (Jessie) Stanfield; great-grandchildren, Hunter Holland and Landon Stanfield; several nieces and nephews.
Before W.C.’s passing, he requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
