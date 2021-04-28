MOULTON — Willard D. Blankinship, 82, died April 27, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Landersville Cemetery. Willard was married to Alice Blankinship for 58 years.

