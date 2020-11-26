TOWN CREEK — Willard Ferguson, 79, died November 22, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He was the husband of Melba Ferguson. Condolences may be left a sprywilliams.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.