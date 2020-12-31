LEIGHTON — Willard Lee Brown, 76, died December 28, 2020. Public viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Galilee Cemetery, Leighton.

