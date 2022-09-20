TOWN CREEK — Willard Ray “Flywheel” Dawson, 84, died September 18, 2022 Visitation was Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Sanderson Cemetery. Flywheel was married to Joyce Hayden Kerby Dawson for 62 years.

