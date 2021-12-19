TUSCUMBIA — Willard “Eddie” Strange Jr., 63, passed away on December 14, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. While Eddie was a native of Tuscumbia, AL, he was residing in Augusta, GA at the time of his passing.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Rhonda McGee; his children, Matthew Moss, Andrew Fields (Aubrey), and Mackenzie Strange; sister, Jennifer Welker (Richard); and five grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Dojuanna Jo Strange; and his father, Willard E. Strange Sr.
Eddie was born December 6, 1958 in Tuscumbia, AL. He was a painter by trade, a devoted Alabama Football fan and friend to many. He was always an advocate for local musicians and enjoyed the rich history of the area.
There will be a memorial held for Eddie in the Spring of 2022. Arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please hold your loved ones tight.
