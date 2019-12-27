SHEFFIELD — Willard Thomas, 74, of Sheffield, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. His visitation will be held Monday, December 30, from 10 - noon, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A 1 p.m. graveside service will follow at Midway Memorial Gardens, with David Conley officiating.
Mr. Thomas served in the U.S. Army, in Korea, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and O’Dell Thomas; brother Joe Thomas; and sister Lottie Thomas.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Joann Pounders; children, Deanna Handley, Helen Thomas, and Lavendar Burgess (Bryan); step-children, Andy and Larry Strickland; brothers, Roger Thomas (Martha) and Johnny Thomas; sister Wanda Dotson (John); and a multitude of grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
