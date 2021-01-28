FLORENCE — Will Coker, 96, died January 25, 2021. Due to Covid concerns, no service is planned at this time. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Will was a World War II Army veteran. He was the husband of Katie Inman Coker. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.