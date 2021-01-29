FLORENCE — Willard W. Coker, 96, passed away January 25, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. There will be no service at this time due to Covid. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Will is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katie Inman Coker; children, Lisa Thigpen (Billy), David Ellis Coker, Timothy Scott Coker, and Karen Donaldson Gruber (Marvin). Survivors also include grandchildren, Ashley Loggins Lawrence (Trey), Blair Loggins Sehrt (James), Elizabeth Loggins, Jarrod Lindley, and Katie Gruber VanDervort (Nate).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Coker and Willie Lou Campbell Coker; brother, Berman Coker; son, Charles Harold Coker; grandson, Justin Loggins; and daughter, Shelaine Donaldson Johnston.
He worked for 35 years for Certified Alarm and had been an active member of the Florence Elks Lodge, where he held several positions.
Will served in the Army in Italy and North Africa during World War II.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may sign the guest book and view a tribute to Will at greenviewmemorial.com.
