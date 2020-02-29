TOWN CREEK — Willard W. Henley, 78, died February 28, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Providence Cemetery. He retired from Dunlop Tires after 31 years and 8 months.

