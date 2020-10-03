ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Willena Joyce Buie Hunter, 93, died October 2, 2020. Visitation will be today 12 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Pleasant Garden Cemetery. She was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church.

