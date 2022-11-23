RUSSELLVILLE — Willene Pearce, 84, died November 21, 2022. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. She was the mother of Tracy and Gary Pearce.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.