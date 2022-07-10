BRADENTON, FLORIDA — William A. Gates passed away June 20, 2022 at age 66 after a short illness. His wife, Dr. Lillian M. Mitchell, was with him at the time of his death at Tidewell Hospice House, Lakewood Ranch, Florida. They had retired to Bradenton, Florida one year ago. Mr. Gates was born in Florence, Alabama and lived his early years in Tuscumbia, Alabama. He was predeceased by his parents, James Buford Gates and June Moss Gates. He graduated from Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, and the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and later from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering specializing in Fluid Dynamics.
Will had a thirty-year career with Southern Company, starting as a co-op student from 1975 until 1978. During his Southern Company employment, he was associated with Alabama Power Company, Southern Nuclear Operating Company, and Southern Company Services Inc. He was the top pump engineer at Southern Nuclear Operating Company and was chosen by the president of Southern Nuclear to document the work of Dr. Elemer Makay, preeminent pump expert and researcher in Yardley, Pennsylvania, from 1992 through 1996. Will met his wife, Lillie, while living in Yardley. Mr. Gates was a nationwide respected pump expert and assisted many nuclear power plants, coal plants, dams, and gas plants in troubleshooting and providing recommended design modifications to increase efficiency and safety in their operating systems. More recently, Mr. Gates was the Senior Vice President of Engineering with Arnett Engineered Solutions in Palmetto, Florida until December 2021. He was employed with M&M Construction Company in Wetumpka, Alabama as lead engineer and executive Vice President of Engineering from 2012 until the time of his death.
William is survived by his wife, Lillian Mitchell Gates; brothers, Steve Gates and his wife Cindy, and Mark Gates; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Alan and Eileen Brackup; godson, Thomas Hamilton Hardy; nephews, Robert and Shane Brackup and Tyler, Chase and Bucko Gates; nieces, Julia Brackup and Leah and Channing Gates.
A celebration of life service was held at Good Shepherd Chapel at Fair Haven Retirement Community, 1424 Montclair Road, Birmingham, AL 35210, Saturday, July 9th at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 in Will’s memory. Memories and condolences may be left for the family online at www.MFHcares.com.
