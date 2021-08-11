RUSSELLVILLE — William Albert Berryman, age 69, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The visitation will be Saturday, August 14, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Joel Phillips and George Hutto officiating. Burial will be in Morris Hill Cemetery.
William was a native of Colbert County, Alabama and was saved on Sunday, August 8, 2021. William enjoyed working on vehicles, camping, fishing, and was a good cook. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Engle Berryman; parents, Nolen and Katherine Berryman; and his brothers, David and Wayne Berryman.
William is survived by his children, Rene Ingram (Chad) and Johnathan Mitchell; brother, Don Berryman; sisters, Mable Berryman Wooten (W.D.), Shirley Berryman Dick (Barney), Kathy Berryman Vinson (Hershel), and Joyce Berryman Ables (Mike); grandchildren, Paig Hargett (Kamaron), Tyler Mitchell (Kimberly), and Nathan Brown; special granddaughter, Lexus Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Hargett, Sophia Pilgram, Brayden Pilgram, and Zoey Howard.
