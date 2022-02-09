RUSSELLVILLE — William Allen Meares, 87, died February 8, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Tharptown Friendship Holiness Church. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Rutherford Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville is directing.

