LORETTO, TENNESSEE — William Alton Smith, age 85, of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a welder for International Brotherhood- Boilermakers, member of Masonic Lodge No. 655 for 50 years, and a member of Fairview Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. Grant Pavy will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his wife, JoAnn Robertson Smith; daughter, Charlotte Beckman (Scott), Belleville, TN; sister, Wynell Estes, Loretto, TN; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by two sons, Pat Smith and Tim Smith; stepson, David Robertson; granddaughter, Kristy Smith; parents, Archie and Genee Colver Smith; and brother, Jewell Smith.
