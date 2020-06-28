GREEN HILL — William Alvin Wright, 87, of Green Hill, Alabama, was promoted to Heaven on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was a resident of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, a member of Grace Christian Church, and an U.S. Navy Veteran of Korean Conflict.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., with funeral immediately following at Grace Christian Church, Green Hill. Bro. Tommy Ruple and Bro. Tracy Adams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Catherine Gladney Wright; son, Jeff Wright(Libby); brother, Almon Smith; sister, Bettie Smith Townsley (David); sister-in-law, Helen Smith Wright; nephew, Chad Wright (Kandi); great nephew, Ben Wright; and the girls he thought of as his granddaughters, Tammie and Tisha.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his father, William Fisher Wright; mother, Sue Fowler Wright Smith; stepfather, Homer Smith; brothers, Dalton Wright, Homer Smith Jr., and James Smith; sister-in-law, Louise Sharp Smith; and brother-in-law, Roy Gladney.
Pallbearers will be David Townsley, Chad Wright, Ben Wright, Tony Hanback, Travis Hannah and Tim Morrow. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Allen, Joe Frank Fowler, Donald Hannah, Phil Newton, Billy Perkins, and Larry Smith.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for the exemplary care of their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home or Cedar View Assisted Living.
Loretto Memorial Chapel, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements.
