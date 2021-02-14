TUSCUMBIA — William Andrew Richards, 68, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow with Jeff Abrams and Jim Mauldin officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
William was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ and was retired from Kroger’s Grocery Store. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Richards; and brother, Dale Richards.
William is survived by his wife, Deborah Richards; sons, James William Richards (Kristy) and Jeffrey Lee Richards (Jacqueline); brothers, Greg Richards (Elaine), Carl Richards (Karen), and John Richards (Sue); sisters, Bernie Mauldin (Jim), Marlene Montgomery (Chuck), Elizabeth Davis, and Renea Williams (Phillip); brother-in-law, Phillip Willingham (Kim); grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Will, Jacob, and Laura Beth; and great-grandchildren, Miguel, Max, Francisco, and Alex; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Canerday, Dave Turner, Andrew Mauldin, Austin Kelley, Ryan Kelley, Ethan Montgomery, Wade Hunt, and Zane Willingham.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented