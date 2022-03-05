HACKLEBURG — William Ray Anglin, 80, died March 2, 2022. Graveside services will be held Sunday, 2 p.m., at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Mariupol Diary: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine city
- New US ambassador arrives in Beijing amid tense relations
- Utah governor says he'll veto transgender youth sports ban
- Lotteries for March 5
- Colbert County Commission joins cities protesting landfill rate increase
- Tears, hugs and smiles: Deshler plans on enjoying latest state title for 'a lifetime'
- Friday's prep roundup: Staggs leads Tharptown past Cherokee
- Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
Most Read
Articles
- Obstetrician retires after delivering "about all of Colbert County"
- Florence mayor says HB362 could cost city $600K a year
- Florence moves forward with $10.8M public parking deck
- Lauderdale ag authority requests annexation into city
- Crispitos are back in the Muscle Shoals High lunchroom
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian
- Russellville man dies in single-vehicle crash
- 17-year-old dies when chase ends in 2-vehicle crash in St. Florian
- 3 families displaced by house fires
- Rhonda Gore running for District 4 U.S. House seat
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Obstetrician retires after delivering "about all of Colbert County"
- 'Mac means the world': Wilcoxson savors final moment with Lions
- Joe Huddleston
- Florence mayor says HB362 could cost city $600K a year
- Michael 'Mike' Wiley Pettus
- Joshua Carlton Hamilton
- Donald Gray
- Sandra Gail Sanders
- LaRue Martin Thigpen
- Patricia Puckett
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Price of gas remains a bargain (2)
- Cemeteries should be given equal treatment (2)
- Prove allegations or stop your claims (2)
- Gill continues to impress UNA with 'remarkable' skillset (1)
- Perkins leads with focus on educating others (1)
- City resident concerned about upkeep at Coffee slave cemetery (1)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Deshler fourth in wrestling; Wayne County wins district (1)
- Joe Duster has lived a life of firsts (1)
- Wednesday's prep roundup: Wayne County to host Collinwood for District 10-A title (1)
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian (1)
- Tuesday's prep roundup: Cobb, R.A. Hubbard upset Belgreen to reach Hanceville (1)
- Lawmakers consider grocery tax elimination (1)
- Coffman's songs tell stories tough on the past and life on the road (1)
- 2 men airlifted to hospital following Friday crash (1)
- McConnell calls Jan. 6 a 'violent insurrection' (1)
Commented