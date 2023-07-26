F.7.26.23 Arvel Curtis.jpg

GREENHILL — William Arvel Curtis, age 85, of Greenhill, AL passed away Monday July 24, 2023 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, Minister/Local Businessman in the Greenhill community, and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.

